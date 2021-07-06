Some became fools through their rebellious ways and suffered affliction because of their iniquities.They loathed all food and drew near the gates of death.Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he saved them from their distress.He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave.

Ps 107 is the psalm that most reminds me of a sea shanty! It goes up and down like the waves. It reflects the biblical pattern of God blessing his people, then they become complacent and self-satisfied, then he rebukes them, disciplines them; then they repent; and the pattern is repeated. We need to give thanks to the Lord, because he is good – he sends out his word and heals us. We need to spread that good news far and wide.

“The blood of Christ runs deep to some eyes; the judicious believer sees multitudes, multitudes of inestimable blessings in it” (John Favel)

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – The number of confirmed cases is 183,696,230 (up 2,695,404 – the same as last week). The number of deaths of people with Covid 3,975,715 (up 55,835– a drop of 5%). Russia has reported its highest number of daily deaths – 697 on Saturday. Indonesia is seeing almost 30,000 cases per day and several hundred deaths. South Africa and Africa are seeing a large increase in the number of cases. Nearly all of them the Delta variant.

2. Australia – There have been 30,449 cases in total (up 308 compared with 168 the week before).

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 124 0 (+0) 3 0 NSW 5,942 + 300 (+114) 54 0 NT 185 +4 (+3) 0 0 QLD 1,683 +33 (+18) 7 0 SA 812 +18 (+9) 4 0 TAS 234 + 0 (0) 13 0 VIC 20,714 +29 (+21) 820 0 WA 1,030 +9 (+1) 9 0

There have been a small number of local cases in several states – with NSW having the largest. The numbers are going up and down but this Monday there were 35. There are 75 people in hospital (+22) with 7 in ICU (+6). There were 922,617 tests with 0.1% positive. There are 423 active cases (+278).

3. Vaccine and Cures – There have been 3.16 billion vaccines (+240 million) – equal to 41 for every 100 people. Australia has 8 million, 31 per 100 people. The effectiveness of the vaccines in minimizing symptoms is seen with three of the cases in a care home in NSW. They were all double vaccinated and although they have the virus are not ill. In the UK, whilst there has been a surge in cases, this has not resulted in a large increase in hospitalisations.

4. Church – Pray for the churches in NSW who have been hit with new and confusing rules about sung praise – and are again in lockdown. Many staff are weary in making all the arrangements and following up those who are alone and struggling.

5. Personal and Family – Last week I mentioned my father and not being able to visit him. He went home to be with the Lord this weekend. Again, like many others I am not able to go home to take his funeral (as he wanted) or to visit my mother. In all of this may we remember that those who die in the Lord are blessed – https://theweeflea.com/2021/07/04/letter-from-australia-95-no-more-sea/

A Prayer of Repentance: “Then their numbers decreased,and they were humbled by oppression, calamity and sorrow;” (Ps 107:39) Lord, grant us humility. May we look beyond ourselves and cry out to you. In Jesus Name, Amen.

Song: This is a simple, yet profound and deeply emotional and spiritual song from Sydney’s City Alight…. Grace.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind. Let them sacrifice thank offerings and tell of his works with songs of joy. (Ps 107:21-22). Lord may we remember your unfailing love and your wonderful deeds for humanity. May our sacrifices be the sacrifices of praise that tell of what you have done with joy. Amen.

