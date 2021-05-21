Quantum 147 – Watching While Sanity Dies – the Light Comes.

This weeks episode includes Ray Cordeiro, the worlds oldest DJ (from Hong Kong); Hugging; Ian Paisley Junior; RTE Brendan and Dawkins on Downs; IKEA Australia; Abertay University and Trans; Ant Music; Jose Contreras; Extinction Rebellion; Hunza Yousaf; the new Archbishop of Sydney; John Blanchard; The Archbishop of Canterbury and Dr Bernard Randall; the Atheism of Abba; Prince Harry uses freedom of Speech to question freedom of speech; the challenge to Roe v. Wade; Christians in Nigeria; and Noel Richards ‘Great is the Darkness’…

– “When I married Agnetha Fältskog, my first wife, we wanted a real fairy-tale wedding in a church, with a castle and a ceremonial ball. We followed the traditional path. Today, with the wisdom and freedom that comes with age, I’m more radical.”

“A slow-motion war is under way in Africa’s most populous country. It’s a massacre of Christians, massive in scale and horrific in brutality. And the world has hardly noticed.”

