Quantum 147 – Watching While Sanity Dies – the Light Comes.

This weeks episode includes Ray Cordeiro, the worlds oldest DJ (from Hong Kong); Hugging; Ian Paisley Junior;  RTE Brendan and Dawkins on Downs; IKEA Australia; Abertay University and Trans; Ant Music; Jose Contreras; Extinction Rebellion; Hunza Yousaf; the new Archbishop of Sydney;  John Blanchard; The Archbishop of Canterbury and Dr Bernard Randall; the Atheism of Abba; Prince Harry uses freedom of Speech to question freedom of speech; the challenge to Roe v. Wade; Christians in Nigeria; and Noel Richards ‘Great is the Darkness’…

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-147-watching-while-sanity-dies/

 

Ian Paisley – https://twitter.com/TerryVirgo/status/1393494243570851841?s=20 

  RTE Brendan –  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpWsbnDqk5I

 Mad World.

Abertay Unihttps://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/student-investigated-for-saying-women-must-have-vaginas-3tnl0f9wb

Ant Music –  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGnzTraxNDU

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9582641/Schools-giving-transgender-girls-young-13-boys-names-without-telling-parents.html

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/the-peta-hates-people-principle/news-story/025912a7553fae80b5c82b14e112dbb9?type=curated&position=1&overallPos=1&utm_source=TheAustralian&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=editorial&utm_content=TATodaysHeadlinesSubPM&utm_source=TheAustralian&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=editorial&utm_content=TATodaysHeadlinesSubPM 

Kanishka Raffel – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rM00zc622KU

https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/anglicans-elect-migrant-former-buddhist-person-of-colour-as-archbishop-of-sydney-20210507-p57pzj.html

Archbishop of Canterbury and Dr Bernard Randall – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvhZAnTkzkw

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9582499/Fury-Archbishop-Canterbury-turns-chaplain-reported-terror-unit.html

 Abba –  – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-crgQGdpZR0

– “When I married Agnetha Fältskog, my first wife, we wanted a real fairy-tale wedding in a church, with a castle and a ceremonial ball. We followed the traditional path. Today, with the wisdom and freedom that comes with age, I’m more radical.”

https://www.icethesite.com/2012/12/bjorn-ulvaeus-the-story-of-jesus-is-just-a-myth-to-me/

 Prince Harry – https://spectator.com.au/2021/05/prince-harry-americas-free-speech-protection-is-bonkers/?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MDS%20%2020210517%20%20GK&utm_content=MDS%20%2020210517%20%20GK+CID_802c503c47e2fe5a3b8f581b15ef0616&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Australia&utm_term=Prince%20Harry%20Americas%20free%20speech%20protection%20is%20bonkers

Nigeria 

“A slow-motion war is under way in Africa’s most populous country. It’s a massacre of Christians, massive in scale and horrific in brutality. And the world has hardly noticed.”

 

Noel Richards – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vo74LSKIJY

  1. Could this be a wake up call or a sign that Jesus is coming soon – in our lifetime?

    “About 44 percent of likely voters in the United States see the coronavirus pandemic and economic meltdown as either a wake-up call to faith, a sign of God’s coming judgment or both, according to a poll commissioned by the Joshua Fund, an evangelical group run by Joel C. Rosenberg” https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/02/us/coronavirus-apocalypse-religion.html

    Reply

  2. Thanks! An excellent broadcast with much of interest today. Another Irish theme might be of interest? Adam Kula of the Belfast Newsletter wrote a splendid article (18th May) beside an NHS picture of a 12-week ultrasound scan in pregnancy (‘Biggest Protestant church in NI backs DUP bill on disabled abortionsThe Presbyterian Church has said the current law on abortion serves to perpetuate stereotypes of disabled people, as it set out in detail its support for a new DUP bill.’) The image may appear on searching at ’12-week scan NHS’. It is counterintuitive, conflicting with enlightenment rationalism and the Reformation focus on words, but images maybe should be our opening gambit generally in pro-life activism.

    Reply

