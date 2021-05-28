This week we look at Covid in Nepal, gender and the French language, Demi Lovato, Lego and ‘diversity’; obesity and the NHS; China and the Covid virus; Eurovision; Anti-Semitism and the BBC; the Church of Scotland General Assembly, Kate Forbes; and Bob Dylan’s 80th.

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-148-the-one-including-nepal-eurovision-kate-forbes-happy-birthday-mr-dylan/

Nepal – https://web.facebook.com/100000501735239/posts/4723255294367815/

https://www.christiantoday.com/article/french.schools.ordered.to.prohibit.gender.neutral.language/136829.htm

Demi Lovato –://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/1394913210856185858?s=20

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/may/lego-to-release-first-lgbtq-themed-everyone-is-awesome-set-ahead-of-pride-month

You can watch the video here – https://www.lego.com/en-gb/page/everyone-is-awesome

The Attack on Health – Health Obesity –

The Attack on Music – Eurovision

Maneskin – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVH5dn1cxAQ

Cyprus –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgGc1F_cOE8

The Attack on Israel – Anti- Semitism. https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-57208311

Why do so many people hate Israel?

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/bbc-journalist-hitler-was-right-

http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/11935/20210520/church-of-scotland-looking-to-drop-husband-and-wife-reference-during-marriage-ceremonies.htm

Kate Forbes – https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p09j7xy1

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/in-praise-of-kate-forbes-s-christian-faith?fbclid=IwAR1ZIMfNuniEn1saJLDyOGDOattuwNIJg7wd8Gzpd6a8km4Sb64W2VZizqU

Bob Dylans 80th –

A Hard Rains Gonna Fall – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5al0HmR4to

Sara – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma7BK2MJNqo

Highlands – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FZwPGpbKm8

Gotta Serve Somebody – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC10VWDTzmU

Every Grain of Sand – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llK08ljfj7Y

Shot of Love

“That was an inspired song that came to me. I felt like I was just putting down words that were coming from somewhere else, and I just stuck it out.”

In the time of my confession, in the hour of my deepest need

When the pool of tears beneath my feet flood every newborn seed

There’s a dying voice within me reaching out somewhere

Toiling in the danger and in the morals of despair.

I have gone from rags to riches in the sorrow of the night

In the violence of a summer’s dream, in the chill of a wintry light

In the bitter dance of loneliness fading into space

In the broken mirror of innocence on each forgotten face.

I hear the ancient footsteps like the motion of the sea

Sometimes I turn, there’s someone there, other time it’s only me

I am hanging in the balance of the reality of man

Like every sparrow falling, like every grain of sand.

Quantum 147 – Watching While Sanity Dies – the Light Comes.

https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea