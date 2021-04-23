Apologetics Australia Christianity Education Ethics Health Jesus Christ Podcasts Politics Religion Scotland Sex and sexuality USA

Quantum 143 – Football, Cuba, Mars, China, Covid, Chauvin, Dawkins, NeoPronouns, Austin, Merida, Jordan Peterson and Abraham Piper

This week we look at the botched Super League attempt,  the end of the Castro dynasty, the first flight on Mars, Lindekin spies, China’s reporting app, Covid and Abortion, the trial of Derek Chauvin, music from St Georges Chapel, Australian Milkshake consent teaching, American Humanists cancel Dawkins, Incest in New York, Neopronouns, Jane Austin’s Racist tea-drinking, Merida and Disney, the apostasy of Abraham Piper, Jordan Peterson on Christ as the Ultimate Mentor, Flowers of the Forest.

You can listen to it here – https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-143-football-cuba-mars-china-covid-chauvin-dawkins-neopronouns-austin-merida-jordan-peterson-and-abraham-piper/

Or on Itunes and Spotify.

As usual here are some of the links.

 https://www.theweek.co.uk/952571/football-civil-war-criminal-act-against-fans?_mout=1&refid=F95135280100D243CD94050B9E140970&utm_campaign=theweekdaily_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter

 

China

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9487849/China-launches-app-citizens-report-mistaken-opinions.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline 

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/08/style/neopronouns-nonbinary-explainer.html

 

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/12/us/abraham-piper-tiktok-exvangelical.html

