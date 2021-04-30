This we week we look at Covid in Indian, Vaccine Nationalism, Children and Masks, Chad and France, Teenage Sexual Exploitation, Trans indoctination; Scott Morrison’s Christianity; Les McKeown; Jim Steinman, Boris, the Scottish Election and Arlene Foster; The Oscars and the St Petes Praise Band
You can listen to it here – or on Spotify, ITunes etc.
https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-144-india-chad-les-mckeown-teenage-sexual-media-scomos-christianity-the-oscars-and-more/
<iframe title=”Quantum 144 – India, Chad, Les McKeown, Teenage Sexual Media, ScoMo’s Christianity, the Oscars and more!” allowtransparency=”true” height=”300″ width=”100%” style=”border: none; min-width: min(100%, 430px);” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/player-v2/?i=knx63-1022614-pb&from=pb6admin&download=1&square=1&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Arial&skin=1&btn-skin=7&size=300″ allowfullscreen=””></iframe
Georgia Mum pleads for the unmasking of children
Mark Latham opposes Trans Indoctrination of Children
Teenage Sexual exploitation….
Jim Steinman dies…
Scott Morrison accused of being a Christian…
UK politics, Boris, the Scottish Election and the resignation of Arlene Foster.
And we finish with this great song…
Catch up here – Quantum 143 – Football, Cuba, Mars, China, Covid, Chauvin, Dawkins, NeoPronouns, Austin, Merida, Jordan Peterson and Abraham Piper
Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea