Quantum 142 – Prince Philip, DMX, Shirley Williams; Martyn Iles, Bill Maher; Mike Jagger, Bluey and Paranoid

This weeks Quantum (apologies for being a day later) looks at the death of Prince This weeks Quantum (apologies for being a day later) looks at the death of Prince Philip, the reaction to it and his ‘faith’; the deaths of DMX and Shirley Williams; Rumours of wars in Taiwan, Ukraine, Iran and Afghanistan; Martyn Iles on the ABC; Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’; good English no longer required at some English universities; BLM founders hypocrisy; Prayers against white people; Transgender prisoners in California; Bluey is not a ‘dog of colour’; Bill Maher on film trigger warnings; Bidens misuse of the English language; Mike Jagger on Covid lockdown; Boris Johnson lying about Covid; before finishing with a great DMX song. . There is so much amazing, good, bad , mad and sad in this weeks….enjoy…

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.

The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu in Los Angeles, according to a report. The 2,370-square-foot property features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” with canyon views. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.

The book, A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal, was edited by Sarah Bessey and published in February and is available at major sellers such as Target, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. The passage in the book by Chanequa Walker-Barnes, “Prayer of a Weary Black Woman,” seeks spiritual guidance to stop “caring” about white people who inevitably perpetuate racism.

“Dear God, Please help me to hate white people,” Walker-Barnes writes. “Or at least to want to hate them. At least, I want to stop caring about them, individually and collectively. I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist.”

She goes on in the prayer to say she wants help to hate moderate, “nice” white people who disguise their racism by acting pleasantly toward Black people but who do not take an action to combat white supremacy.

“My prayer is that you would help me to hate the other white people – you know, the nice ones,” Walker-Barnes writes.

Beverley Wang – “Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane?”

This is a great song to finish…

