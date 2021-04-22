Paradise Lost – A Fool’s Paradise.

Last night I had the privilege of addressing, and discussing with, a group of business people in the CBD in Sydney on the subject of ‘Can democracy survive in Australia without Christianity?”. I won’t say any more than it was a pleasure to be able to share in this way – several people commented that they had not considered things from this perspective (this was not a Christian meeting). This was not recorded, nor was it public – so I won’t post anything here. However here is something similar that I did in Canberra to a group of lawyers.

The battle is real – and there are many Christians who are involved. We have a great opportunity to present some realistic hope for a society that is increasingly confused and chaotic. I find, in general, that people here in these positions, are more open than I found in Scotland. Or at least the message is more welcome here! The video here is about 40 minutes….as usual the most interesting part is the Q and A….

We look especially at the rule of law and its foundation in Christianity (focusing on the Magna Carta)….Professor Nick Arony from Brisbane graciously responded.

The End of Law in Australia? – AP