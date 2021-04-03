Quantum 140 – Foucault, Fletcher and Chariots of Fire – the Easter Episdode

This weeks Quantum comes to you from a motel in Warwick, Queensland. We look at the Suez canal; Satanic shoes; names in Scotland; Myanmar; Batley grammar school; Chinese boycotts; China in the Phillipines; Jonathan Fletcher; the 40th anniversary of Chariots of Fire; Foucault’s abuse; The C of E and BAME quotas; White theology; Winchester and statue of Greta; the Spectator Easter editorial and an Easter version of Hallelujah.

We rejoice with those how have unblocked the Suez canal, consider the most popular names in Scotland; Nike v’s Satan’s shoes; the inconsistency and dangers of the Batley grammar school situation.

China hits back against corporations who have dared to criticise them, and sent their ghost fleet into the Phillipines. Myanmar continues to kill its own citizens. And Taiwan mourns more than 50 dead in a train crash.

In the mad world we think of the school in Australia that is getting its male students to publicly apologise for being male. And the C of E setting up BAME candidate quotas, as well as the Oxford theology course which states you can’t be white and a Christian. Whichester University is putting up a statue of Greta Thunberg. Plus Oxford students need to forget about staff notation which is a symbol of white supremacist classical music, such as this from Beethoven.

This interview from Glen Scrivener with a victim of Jonathan Fletcher is revealing and brave.

We also remember the 40th anniversary of Chariots of Fire

And the sad but not surprising story that the father of Woke, Michel Foucault, was a paedophile..

Premier Christianity refuse to apologise for their treatment of me – this song is my response.

James Mumford has a wonderful Easter article in this weeks Spectator.

And we finish with this beautiful song…

Happy Easter…