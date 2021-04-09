This week we look at Keir Starmer and Jesus House, NSW and White Privilege, Noah Green, LGBT and German Lutherans, Covid and the Churches, Top piece of Classical music, The End of Law, Tik Tok, When Christian media spread fake news, Propaganda in Scotland and China, Ewan Gurr and Restore, 20th Anniversary of in Christ Alone, the attack on Capitol Hill, Transgender Spies, Peace and Dave Alvin.

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-141-starmer-churches-tik-tok-propaganda-in-christ-alone-restore-and-so-much-more/

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/04/nsw-home-of-white-privilege/

https://evangelicalfocus.com/europe/7999/do-not-be-afraid-german-protestant-schools-use-bible-verse-in-prolgbt-campaign

Tik Tok – https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/tiktok-has-a-problem-with-misinformation

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/watch-snp-s-creepy-party-broadcast?utm_medium=email&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Editorial&utm_campaign=LNCH%20%2020210407%20%20House%20Ads%20%20SM+CID_3af87e4ceecc964298b28a7668123cb5

Ewan Gurr for Restore..

https://restorescotland.org/news/ewan-gurr-why-i-am-standing-for-dundee-west/

Quantum 140 – Foucault, Fletcher and Chariots of Fire – the Easter Episdode

