Quantum 138 – The Woke, the Weird, the Wealthy and the Wonderful

This weeks Quantum looks at abortion in Northern Ireland, Conversion Therapy, China, the Netherlands, Niger, Brazil, Luis Palau, John Polkinghorne, Murray Walker, Sarah Everard, Cardi Tee, Willie Phillip, its a mad world, arrested for misgendering his daughter, Californian paganism, Masao Yoshia, Hitler’s mother, and City Alight’s New Song – It is Finished on the Cross.

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-138-the-woke-the-weird-and-the-wealthy/

Good news about Abortion in Northern Ireland. On Monday night, the Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) bill passed the second stage in the Northern Ireland Assembly, by 48 votes to 12.

Steve Chalke goes full on in his attack on religious freedom.

If Conversion Therapy is Banned, it is the Bible that will be Silenced

In Beijing , 3,000 strong National People’s Congress approved plans to make a list of patriots only candidacy for election to the Hong Kong Legislative Council. Dante is censored.

Brazil backs Huawei in return for Chinese Covid vaccine.

Niger – At least 58 people have been killed in Niger after attacks near the border with Mali.

The Dutch election results –

John Polkinghorne dies –

And Murray Walker

7) It’s a mad world.

A prominent Episcopal school in New York City is standing by its decision to publish an “Inclusive Language Guide” after the document received criticism for, among other things, encouraging students to refrain from using terms such as “Mom” and “Dad.”

California teaches pupils to chant to the Aztec deity of human sacrifice.

The amazing story of Masao Yoshida –

A new book about Hitler’s mother

Quantum 137 – The Podcast for Ordinary People and Radicals –

Support Quantum here…https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea