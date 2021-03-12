Quantum 137 – The Podcast for Ordinary People and Radicals

This edition looks at the fallout from the Oprah interview, explosion in Equatorial Guinea, the face coverings ban in Switzerland, Jayne Ozanne and Conversion Therapy; The horrific results of believing lies; The Archbishop of Canterbury’s attack on the Archbishop of Nigeria; several examples of the madness of the world elitist culture at the moment; Muppet warning; Apartheid graduate ceremonies; Tom Holland on Empires and the Bible; and two great protest songs from The Imagined Village and Christy Moore. All links below….listen on Spotify, iTunes or by clicking this link.

Further Reflections and The Best Article on the Oprah/Meghan and Harry Show.

Why was I Cancelled and Repented for by Premier Christianity?

Harry, Meghan and Oprah: An interview fit for a kingless society

Explosion in Equatorial Guinea

Switzerland bans face coverings

.Jayne Ozanne demands that the government punish bible believing Christians

French schoolgirl admits she lied about school teacher who was murdered by Islamist extremist

The Archbishop of Canterbury condemns the Archbishop of Nigeria (and the Apostle Paul?)….

Its a mad world – A historian seeks to find LGBT Britons who helped with the Industrial Revolution.

Dr Seuss cancelled…

Muppet warning….

3 year olds in Arizona are racist…

The ABC in Australia speaks of pregnant people.

Columbia University has separate graduation ceremonies for Black, Asian, LGBTQI, Native, Latinx, the Poor….unbelievable. Woke America restarts Apartheid.

Tom Holland talks about the anti-imperialist bible –

And then, since we are in a revolutionary mood, we finish with two great protest songs – listen to them both in full. !

