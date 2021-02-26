Quantum 135 – Mars, Covid, Scotland, The Pirate Party, Mexico, Harvard,Amazon, Amnesty, Nick Cave, American Pie.

This week in Quantum we visit Mars, look at the good and bad news about Covid, the scandal in Scotland, The Pirate party in Czech, the Church in Mexico, Harvard says slavery reparations would cure Covid, Amazon censors, Amnesty bans Navlany, Nick Cave – the Good Son, the 50th anniversary of American Pie.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover landed on the surface of the Red Planet on Thursday.

There is some good news on Covid.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-scottish-establishment-is-playing-into-salmond-s-hands

This tweet was read by over 300,000 people….

Sturgeon goes on TV to declare there is not a shred of evidence for Salmond’s claims and asks him to produce it. Then her government bans him from producing that evidence. This is not a Monty Python skit. This is Scotland in 2021.

https://ap.org.au/2021/02/16/world-news-mexican-catholic-majority-slipping/

Harvard Slavery –

Amazon ban When Harry Became Sally. See my earlier review for why this is important

Amnesty ban Alexei Navalny

The good son has sat and often wept

Beneath a malign star by which he’s kept

And the night-time in which he’s wrapped

Speaks of good and speaks of evil

And he calls to his mother

And he calls to his father

But they are deaf in the shadows

Of his brother’s truancy

The good son

https://www.theredhandfiles.com/i-have-been-reading-tolstoys-the-gospel-in-brief-and-wondered-if-you-had-read-this-short-book-what-does-christ-mean-to-you-i-hear-his-name-mentioned-in-many-of-your-songs-but-thematically-the/

Did you write the book of love, And do you have faith in God above, If the Bible tells you so? Do you believe in rock ‘n roll, Can music save your mortal soul, And can you teach me how to dance real slow?

