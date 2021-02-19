Quantum 134 – Unfriending Australia, World News, Max Lucardo, Nepal, London, Estonia, Mourid Barghouti; Rush Limbaugh; Tim Keller, Dave Alvin.

This weeks Quantum is of course no longer being published on Facebook – because of their ‘unfriending’ Australia – but it is published elsewhere as normal.

This week we look at Facebooks unfriending Australia; Nelson Mandela’s chaplain, Max Lucardo’s apology, the growth of the church in Nepal, Changing London’s street names, is classical music racist? Does Scott Morrison not know that rape is bad? Margaret Thatcher’s old college goes Woke, Humza Yousaf doesn’t know how many sexes there are; The Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouti, Rush Limbaugh, Tim Keller, and a great song from Dave Alvin….

You can listen to it on Spotify, iTunes, Podbean or here –

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-134-unfriending-australia-world-news-max-lucardo-nepal-london-estonia-mourid-barghouti-rush-limbaugh-tim-keller/

Here are some of the links.

Max Lucardo apologies

And this is a GREAT song with which to end….

Quantum 133 – Happy Chinese New Year; Nigeria, Dutch Feminism, Sir James, Steve Hughes, Scottish Rugby, Banning Prayer, A Mad World, Mary Wilson, and The Rolling Stones

https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea