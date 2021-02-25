The Tragedy of Ravi Zacharias – Candid Conversations with Jonathan Youssef

This is a conversation I had with Jonathan Youssef:

Episode 80: david robertson: the tragedy of ravi zacharias

It’s difficult and heart breaking to process the news of confirmed allegations of personal impropriety by Ravi Zacharias. Apologist David Robertson joins Jonathan Youssef for a respectful conversation on the importance of grieving this report, what it means for Christian leaders to be held accountable, whether or not scandal discredits previous teachings, and what we can learn, if anything, from this revelation.

You can listen to it by clicking this link…