Quantum 128 – The World in Three Prayers – The Hubristic President, the Hypocritical Politician, the Heretical Pope and the Holy Mother

This week we look at the world through three prayers – the first is that of a congressman in the US, the second of the Pope, and the third is Marys Magnificat. Through this we look at the current desperate situation in the US, the state of the Church, China and North Korea, Covid, the Woke Police, Grease, and a perverse ‘Messiah’….

This podcast with Lional Shriver is well worth listening to…@!

This is so bad its hard to believe…

But this heretical prayer from the Pope is even worse –

China takes advantage of the chaos in the US and its new deal with the EU to clamp down again on Hong Kong. And refuses to let the WHO investigation team in.

Blapshemy against Christians and Christ is ok in Western ‘Progressive’ culture. This parody of The Messiah is apparently fine…

