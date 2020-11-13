Quantum 120 – Injecting Hope – I’m in Love with My Car – and other weird and wonderful world stories…

Quantum 120 – You can listen to the whole podcast here – https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-120-injecting-hope-im-in-love-with-my-car-and-other-weird-and-wonderful-world-stories/

Quantum 120 looks at world news – including Covid in the UK, alcohol in the UAE, the worlds longest serving Prime Minister dies; China crushes Hong Kong; Brexit talks break down over fishing; Azerbaijan wins war over Nagorno-Krabakh; War in Ethiopia

We also cover Woke Weirdness – FA Chairman forced to resign over use of ‘coloured‘; people making fake marriages in Bejing in order to get cars; Throuples go mainstream.

Church – Cardinal fooled two popes over sex abuse; Hillsong Pastors adultery; Kenneth Copeland and the false prophets.

US Election – Muslim voters for Trump; Bidens dangerous speech; and Corruption.

Culture – Iceland football chant and commentator..

In Memoriam:

Ken Spears

Rabbi Sachs

Nick Challis –

Gina Macarthur…

And we finish with a great song from Mark Knopfler – Cannibals…

