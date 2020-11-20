This weeks Quantum includes Pharrel; Nagorno-Karabakh; Myanmar; Japan, Australia and China; Boris Gaffes; Leaving New York; Anne Hathaway; Cancelling the Cancel Conference; Melissa McCarthy; The Friendly Northerner; Lewis Hamilton; O Flower of Scotland; Parler, O Happy Day.

You can listen to it here – https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-121-o-happy-day/

<iframe title=”Quantum 121 – O Happy Day” height=”122″ width=”100%” style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/rfbm4-f2cf54?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=107″></iframe>

Here are some of the links.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pharrell-williams-returns-to-church-roots-in-gospel-choir-series.html?uid=38b40306c7

Nagorno- Karabakh – https://twitter.com/BBCSteveR/status/1327014069187043334?s=20 From 1:12-2:20

Myanmar – https://www.theaustralian.com.au/world/call-for-fresh-vote-after-neither-free-nor-fair-myanmar-elections/news-story/bda7410d6fd4cdd504dcee624525da1d?utm_source=TheAustralian&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=editorial&utm_content=TATodaysHeadlinesSubAM

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-11-17/australia-japan-agree-in-principle-to-defence-pact/12891322?utm_source=abc_news_web&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_content=twitter&utm_campaign=abc_news_web

https://nypost.com/2020/11/14/new-stats-reveal-massive-nyc-exodus-amid-coronavirus-crime/?utm_medium=browser_notifications&utm_source=pushly&utm_campaign=713390

https://www.dailywire.com/news/anne-hathaway-apologizes-to-disabled-community-for-playing-character-with-three-fingers?%3Futm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dwtwitter

https://www.smh.com.au/national/western-australia/unbelievable-livestream-of-cancel-culture-debate-cancelled-during-state-library-of-wa-s-disrupted-festival-20201110-p56d7v.html

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/14/coupledom-couple-norm-social-change?CMP=share_btn_tw

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/november/social-media-app-parler-gains-5-million-users-americans-fed-up-with-2020-election-coverage?utm_source=cbn&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cbn-eu-cbnnews&utm_content=201112-1712389&inid=7BF49BB3-4D9D-4E4F-AA07-D064A7D12125

Catch up on last week’s here – Quantum 120 – Injecting Hope – I’m in Love with My Car – and other weird and wonderful world stories…

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea