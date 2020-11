This week I had the privilege being on Neil Johnson’s Twenty Twenty radio show on Vision Radio…

We discussed the US election (a little) and the impact of Covid 19 on the church – a lot!

You can listen to it by clicking this link…

https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/what-are-we-missing-not-gathering-for-church-david/id1521967020?i=1000497919962

Vision Radio – Social Isolation and Coronavirus