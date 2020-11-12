Books Culture Politics Videos

Kitchen Table 24 – Brave New World or 1984?

This weeks Kitchen Table – Brave New World or 1984?

 

Kitchen Table 23 – Covid and the Poor

Welcome to the Brave New World of 1984 UK style &#8211; where religion must have a government approved stamp.

 

  2. Soft power is also at work through the BBC. You can’t watch a single program without seeing their virtue signalling. Even the news is heavily skewed. Instead of reporting facts and leaving the viewer to do their own thinking, they oil the stories with emotional interviews designed to induce sympathetic responses. It’s as I’ve heard you say regarding education. We are being told what to think and not how to think.

