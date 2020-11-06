Quantum 119 – US Election; Sean Connery; Austria; Joe Rogan; NZ; Covid in Africa; Bobby Ball;Bobby Ball; Closing churches; Baby Shark; Abortion in Poland; Revolution; Psalm 121

This weeks Quantum looks at the US election and then covers issues all over the world, from Euthanasia in New Zealand to Covid in Africa; the death of 007; Islamist attacks in Austria and France; Corbyn suspended from the Labour party; May warns about closing churches in the UK; the attempted censorship of Joe Rogan; Covid in Africa; the death of comedian Bobby Ball; Persecution of Christians in Pakistan; the Beatles Revolution; Abortion in Poland; the phenomena of Baby Shark; Online dating and Psalm 121 – some great clips
You can listen to it here –
And you can now get Quantum on Spotify! – https://open.spotify.com/show/0ummbQ01PYcNqZkUYVZ7Ak?si=fg77HXShSrOYIl64sRo5CA
<iframe title=”Quantum 119 – US Election; Sean Connery; Austria; Joe Rogan; NZ; PCovid in Africa; Bobby Ball; Closing churches; Baby Shark; Abortion in Poland; Revolution;Pslam 121″ height=”122″ width=”100%” style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/6tpqj-f17212?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=107″></iframe>
Here are some of the links….
Donald Trump and the Death of Identity Politics.
Covid in the UK and Africa
Covid in Africa – A Revealing Interview with Marsali Campbell in Uganda
Bobby Ball –
What is the most watched YouTube video ever? It’s a South Korean children’s video – Baby Shark…now has over seven billion views! Warning – don’t watch this…if you do you will take days to get it out of your head!
Do you think Quantum should start online dating?!
This is a great new version of Psalm 121
Catch up on last weeks here – Quantum 118 – Sudan; Nigeria; Trump in Church; Maureen; Hillsong; Transgender; Abortion; The Progressive Gang; Guns; and the Beautiful Name
Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea
Some people have asked about supporting in another way – if you wish to give directly then contact me and I will give you details of how to do so…