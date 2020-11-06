Quantum 119 – US Election; Sean Connery; Austria; Joe Rogan; NZ; Covid in Africa; Bobby Ball;Bobby Ball; Closing churches; Baby Shark; Abortion in Poland; Revolution; Psalm 121

This weeks Quantum looks at the US election and then covers issues all over the world, from Euthanasia in New Zealand to Covid in Africa; the death of 007; Islamist attacks in Austria and France; Corbyn suspended from the Labour party; May warns about closing churches in the UK; the attempted censorship of Joe Rogan; Covid in Africa; the death of comedian Bobby Ball; Persecution of Christians in Pakistan; the Beatles Revolution; Abortion in Poland; the phenomena of Baby Shark; Online dating and Psalm 121 – some great clips

You can listen to it here –

Here are some of the links….

Donald Trump and the Death of Identity Politics.

Sean Connery

Austrian Attack

Nice Attack

Corbyn Suspended

Covid in the UK and Africa

Covid in Africa – A Revealing Interview with Marsali Campbell in Uganda

Bobby Ball –

Persecution in Pakistan…

What is the most watched YouTube video ever? It’s a South Korean children’s video – Baby Shark…now has over seven billion views! Warning – don’t watch this…if you do you will take days to get it out of your head!

Do you think Quantum should start online dating?!

This is a great new version of Psalm 121

