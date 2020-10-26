Letter from Australia 66 – Pro-Choice

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Greetings from a dreich, wet and (relatively) cold Sydney..We’ve already had lots of rain and we are expecting much more this week. Not that we are complaining – this time last year we had drought and bushfires – we were praying for rain. Our prayers have been answered.

Of course, although we are in a different city and country, we continue to remember and pray for Scotland and Dundee. I still read The Courier and was intrigued by this letter that came from Neil Barber from Edinburgh Secular Society.

I could not resist the opportunity to point out not only the falsehoods in the letter, but to point to the choice we all have. This is what the Courier published.

Sadly, they edited the letter and in so doing they changed the whole meaning by missing out the main point. The letter was supposed to end: “They can go with the love of Christ or the narrow-minded cant of the NSS”…

And that really is the choice we have – as a society and as individuals. We can choose to love and serve Christ or go with the alternative. The term pro-choice has been taken over by the pro-abortionists. In saying that a woman has the ‘right’ to do what she wants with her own body (none of us male or female, have that as an absolute right), they forget that there are at least two other bodies involved – the father and of course the child. I am not pro-choice in that sense. But I am pro-choice in that we as human beings are called to repent, have faith and come to Christ. Like Joshua we can choose this day whom we will serve (Joshua 24:15). A truth expressed in this great Dylan song.

Speaking of choice – Annabel and I were in the Koorong Christian bookshop the other week – it is an excellent resource with a wide selection of books, music and films. Of course, in having a wide selection there are some things that are not so good.

But then we can choose not to buy Joyce’s Bible! But I was cheered to see that the young people of Australia have such good taste that they made A.S.K their no.1 youth book!

In life we face many choices; this week we will doubtless have to make choices. But we will never make a more important decision than to choose eternal life. I pray that if you have not already made that choice, you will do so,

See you next week,

David

