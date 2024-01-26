Equality Ethics Films Judaism Music Politics Sex and sexuality the Church USA

Quantum 288 – The Promise or the End of America?

In this weeks Quantum  we look at the most chilling political campaign in recent decades; Chinese censorship and Dr K in the UK; No human rights says Harari; Jo Pheonix wins Trans discrimination case; the ignorance of anti-Semitism; Bach’s Coffee Cantata;  Port Talbot – a casualty of Net Zero; UK Net Zero based on one years data! ‘Drill Baby Drill”; Norman Jewison ‘Fiddler on the Roof”; Russell Brand; IHOPKC, Mick Bickle, John Paul Jones and eating grass in St Andrews; SEEK 21 – the Book of Job; I know that my Redeemer Liveth…with music from the Beatles, Aerosmith,  Topal, Pink Floyd, Bach and Handal

