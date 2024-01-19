Quantum 287 – What Really Matters – including Denmark, Dawkins, Coffee and TB Joshua

This week we look at volcanos in Iceland; climate change as the word of the year; the Panama Canal; Country of the Week – Denmark – immigration policy, religion, Babette’s Feast, economy; Taiwanese, Bangladeshi, Azerbaijani, Russian, American and North Korean elections; John Cleese on liberalism; Five Coffee facts; Turks arrest Israeli footballer; Gary Linekar calls for ban on Israel in football; South Africa suspends cricket captain because he is Jewish; The World at War; Religion and Wars; Richard Dawkins and the Question he Asked yours truly; Atheists and Augustine; ‘Prophet’ TB Joshua; SEEK 20 and Nothing Else Matters with music from Jefferson Airplane, the Danish National Anthem, Neil Young, U2 and BB King, Dire Straits, Dave Alvin, and Metallica…

Catch up on last week – Quantum 286 – The Year of Elections – 60 Elections and 10,000 Reasons

