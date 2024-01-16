SEEK 20 – God and Swearing

Question: What does the Bible say about God and swearing?

Bible Reading: Ephesians 4:29 – 5:7

Text: “Nor should there be obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking, which are out of place, but rather thanksgiving:” (Ephesians 5:4).

What is swearing? One definition is ‘to make a statement or promise with an oath’. I presume that you are not really asking about that. If you were then we would be discussing James 5:12 “Above all, my brothers and sisters, do not swear – not by heaven or earth or by anything else. All you need to say is a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. Otherwise, you will be condemned”. That would be a whole other discussion.

In this question we are talking about swearing as ‘bad or vulgar language’. It seems to be something that is increasingly common in our everyday lives. Words that you would not have heard on daytime TV are now commonplace on mainstream media. Words that would rarely be heard outside a drinking den are now often used around the family table! In Australia, where I live, I have been quite surprised at how common swearing and profanity is in everyday conversation – even amongst Christians.

When my youngest daughter was about 8 years old, we went to that citadel of fine football, Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC. You always expect bad language at a football game – whether an individual shouting in frustration (a common experience as a Dundee fan!), or a collective chant. But this particular Saturday was especially bad. A group of young men behind us were swearing and shouting non-stop. It was so irritating that I was preparing to move when another young man in front of us, stood up, turned round and shouted to his fellow supporters: “”You’se….shut up….stop that swearing. Can’t you see that there is an XXXX wee lassie here and she doesn’t need to hear that kind of XXXX language!” He then went on to berate them in similar vein for a couple of minutes – before realising that he was swearing at his colleagues for swearing! He then turned to me and said ‘sorry, mate!’. I couldn’t stop laughing.

What is wrong with swearing?

Let’s consider the different types. There is a form of mild swearing – even to the extent of using substitute swear words like ‘sugar’. I suppose that if you struggle with having the vocabulary to express your feelings, then you can see a justification for using such.

Then there is blasphemy. Many people see this as being a form of mild swearing. Using God’s name (i.e., ‘O God’ or ‘for God’s sake’) is a norm amongst young and old, rich and poor. What astounds me is how often Christians’ fall into this habit. What’s wrong with it? It’s blasphemy. “You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God, for the Lord will not hold anyone guiltless who misuses his name.” (Exodus 20:7). God’s Name is holy. His Name is blessed. His Name is pure. His Name reveals who he is. We don’t go as far as the Jews who regarded ‘the Name’ as so sacred that they would not even say it. But to go to the other extreme of using ‘the Name’ as a swear word, or even some kind of spiritual punctuation is appalling.

A friend and I were playing football in an amateur team in the village of Brora, in the Scottish Highlands. One of our teammates kept using the name of Jesus as a swear word. My friend eventually put his arm round him and said: “If we used your mother’s name as a swear word would you be happy? No? Well, we know Jesus – and he is more precious to us than anyone else. Could you just use another swear word – and not his name”. The young man was astonished. He told us that he wasn’t using his normal sexual expletives because he didn’t want to offend us – and thought we would approve of Jesus!

Another common form of swearing is using sexual words. I’m not sure why this is so popular. But the effect is to take something beautiful that God has given us and turn it in to something ugly. The trouble is that once an ugly swear word which is rarely used becomes commonplace, people then look for even uglier words to shock, mock and attack.

This is where Paul’s warning to the Ephesians comes in. Christians should avoid obscenity, foolish talk and coarse joking. We will often find this hard. The tongue is a ‘restless evil, full of deadly poison’ (James 3:8). No one can tame it. But with the aid of the Spirit, and his gift of self-control, it is possible. Let’s make sure that praise, words that build up, words of beauty and words that bless are what come out of our mouths – not ugly, abusive and destructive words.

Consider: If your speech is ‘seasoned with salt’ (Colossians 4:6), and you don’t join in the dirty jokes or mocking, racist and abusive language of those around you – what impact do you think it will have? Without ever saying a word about Christ – you will show that there is something different. Let us all labour to make our speech something beautiful

Further Reading:

Sinful Speech – Sins of the Tongue – John Flavel

Prayer: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14)

