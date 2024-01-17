In the Market with Janet Parshall – Jan 2024 – Including Trans, Israel, Scotland and more….

Here is the latest discussion with Janet Parshall on ‘In the Market’….

You can listen to it here –

https://www.moodyradio.org/radioplayer.aspx?episode=569597&hour=2

Hour 2: Views From Down Under

“Today we wing our way down-under to hear from our favorite Scottish apologist as we cover a variety of topics from a biblical perspective. Has the “trans” bubble burst in the U.S.? Why does a new law in Scotland threaten the rights of parents to seek the best interest of their child? And, what happens when a major British media outlet gets caught running a false story about the war on Israel? Join us for the answers to these questions and more on today’s broadcast.”

