SEEK 19 – Other Holy Books

Question: Why is the Bible different from other sacred texts? What makes Christianity different from every other religion?

Bible Reading: 2 Peter 1:12-21

Text: “For we did not follow cleverly devised stories when we told you about the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ in power, but we were eyewitnesses of his majesty” (2 Peter 1:16)

Do you ever notice the air you breath? No? That’s because it’s so much part of our lives that we rarely think about it. That is true of the cultural air that we breath – the beliefs and ideas that our society is based upon. One such idea is that all religions are fundamentally the same. If you stop and think about it that doesn’t really make sense. But the trouble is that we just don’t stop and think about the air we breathe.

So, when some suggest that it is arrogant or wrong to say that the Bible is ‘different’ with the implication being that it is better, than other religious texts, that just feels wrong. And yet we must not go by our feelings. We should read and think for ourselves.

The first thing is to say is that there is truth in other holy books. When the Buddha says “radiate boundless love towards the entire world” – it’s not wrong. Although it is impossible – only Christ does that! When the Hindu Scriptures teach ““A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return” they are not saying something that is wrong. Although again in this quote we just simply ask whether anything can be pure from impure humans! These ‘scriptures’ may give us profound ideas and beautiful concepts but ultimately they don’t help us, because they don’t give us Christ.

After a debate in a Scottish university a young woman in a burkah approached me and asked this question: “David, do you really believe that there is one God, that he is the Creator of heaven and earth, that he is sovereign and that there is heaven and hell”. “Yes – I do”. “Well, you are a very unusual Christian – you are almost a Muslim!”. I’m not sure about the ‘Christians’ she had met, but she was right in noting the similarities. But it is the differences which are even greater. The Qur’an teaches that it is blasphemy to speak of Jesus Christ as God. The Bible says it is essential for salvation.

How do we know what is right? There is a Confession of Faith from the 17th Century, the Westminster Confession (one that is still used by many churches today), which expresses it beautifully. I suggest you get a copy and read chapter 1 – but especially part 5. It argues that good reasons for believing that the Bible is the word of God, include the testimony of the church; the beauty of the style; the fact that the doctrine works; the unity of all the parts; the scope of the whole – giving glory to God; the full discovery it gives of the way of salvation; and many other ‘excellencies and perfection. However, it points out that this is not enough – we need the ‘inward work of the Holy Spirit, bearing witness by and with the word in our hearts’, in order for us to be fully persuaded of its infallible truth.

That’s why I simply suggest that you read the Bible prayerfully – asking God to enlighten and open your mind and heart. In reading other ‘sacred’ texts I have found my faith in the Bible as God’s word being greatly strengthened. Why? Because when I read the Qur’an, or the Buddhist or Hindu scriptures, or the book of Mormon; and then contrast them with the Bible there is no contest. They are as different as chalk and cheese!

The reason is straightforward. Every religion is an attempt by human beings to reach up to God. In biblical Christianity it is the other way round. God reaches down to us. He does that primarily through Jesus Christ – but how would we know Christ without the Scriptures? God has sent his Spirit to give us his word, that we may receive his Son. It’s simple, profound and beautiful.

Consider: If the Bible is God’s word given to reveal Himself and his plan of salvation, why would we neglect it? It may be good to read other things, but they should be measured according to the Word of God. Can they be considered ‘sacred’ or ‘holy’ if they are not inspired by the Holy Spirit?

Prayer: Lord Jesus, we thank you that we are not left to follow cleverly invented stories, or our own imaginations, but that you have given us witnesses who saw your majesty. And we bless you that you sent the Holy Spirit to remind them of everything you had taught them. We praise you Lord that everything necessary for our salvation is given to us, by you, in your Word. Hallelujah!

