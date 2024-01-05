Africa Australia Education History Israel Middle East Music Politics Scotland Sex and sexuality Sport the Church USA

Quantum 285 – A New Beginning – Predictions for 2024

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 285 – A New Beginning – Predictions for 2024

A new year means a new beginning – and a revamp for Quantum.   This week we look at Nostradamus predicting an earthquake in Japan; upcoming elections in the US, UK, Germany, France; immigration in Denmark; wars in Ukraine, Yemen, Israel, Lebanon; Claudine Gay resigns; Progressive media and the return of Ted Lasso; The trans bubble bursts in the US; England will win Euro 2024; Novak speaks Chinese; Luke Littler and the rise of darts; The Oscars go full woke; Munroe Bergdof represents British women;  the importance of Augustine; Pope Francis and Argentina;  with my Spotify top 100…..including music from Del Amitri, Bach, Christy Moore, Alena Cherny, Gustav Holst and 1,000 Israeli musicians and singers….

Catch up on last week – Quantum 283 – That was the Year that Was – 2023

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Get all the music on the Spotify Playlist for January here 

@skynews

#Djokovic stunned a #press conference after responding to a reporter in Chinese. 🔗 Link in bio for more

♬ original sound – Sky News

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *