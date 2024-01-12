Quantum 286 – The Year of Elections – 60 Elections and 10,000 Reasons

This week we look at beating Tetris; Cyclones; Proof of higher temperatures 2,000 years ago; the Scottish hybrid electric ferry; Taiwan; Ecuador; Ethiopia; Somaililand; Dutch Immigration; The US election and Donald Trump; Rewriting Robin Hood; One Life; Covid origins; Choosing your religion and sex in the NHS; David Warner; JPR Williams; The Kaiser; David Soul; The Hairdressers who ask ‘is it ok if I touch you?; Firefighters and gender; the Aztecs; Konstantin Krisin and ‘Latinx’; Massacre in Nigeria; Rev Deanna Dudley; Bob Akroyd; SEEK 19 – Other Holy Books; 10,000 Reasons….with the help of Bach, Robert Plant and Patty Griffin, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, the Beatles, the Corries and Matt Redman

“For many years, people with Spanish heritage, or those from Spanish-speaking countries, especially those of Central and South America, happily referred to themselves as Latino. Then, in the early 1990s, a small but influential group of Americans on the left decided they should be called ‘Hispanics’. Now, a new set of people – probably white and who’ve never set foot in South America – have ruled they should be called ‘Latinx’. I’m not sure who is happy with this; it’s certainly not Latinos but it doesn’t matter because it’s not about them, it’s about guilty white people feeling good about themselves.” (from “An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the West” by Konstantin Kisin, Peter Lloyd)

Rev. Deana Dudley, the she/they lesbian impastor of Toronto MCC, checks every sterotype and caricature box during a brief 10 minute homily. And we mean every one. pic.twitter.com/iz4XP15BBR — Protestia (@Protestia) January 8, 2024