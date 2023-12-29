Quantum 283 – That was the Year that Was – 2023

On this weeks Quantum , the final one of the year, we review the major stories we covered in the past year – including Nicola Sturgeon; King Charles; The Voice; Geert Wilders; Ukraine; Climate Catastrophising; Trans fightback; Harvard Collapse; AI; Israel/Gaza – with sport (Australian cricket); Music (Taylor Swift) and Culture (Oppenheimer) and the Church (Tim Keller)….and the poetry of Joshua Luke Smith. With help from Status Quo, Tina Turner, Armin Van Buren, Beethoven and Taylor Swift.

Catch up on last week – Quantum 281 – Veritas! The Truth about Harvard, Anti-Semitism, Ukraine, Transgender, the EU and the C of E

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Get all the music on the Spotify Playlist for December

Insightful, entertaining, encouraging and uncomfortable

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

I look forward to every episode. David’s is always insightful and thought provoking. His vast range of topics and musical interludes add to the appeal of the Pod. He is never ever dull or boring and occasionally acerbic. I recommend this far and wide!

Brendan Jones 74 via Apple Podcasts · Australia · 12/04/23

@frontline_focus US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that 90% of US military aid to Ukraine goes into domestic production of weapons and equipment. He sees this as a “win-win” situation that should continue. RussiaUkraineConflict military ♬ original sound – Frontline Focus – Frontline Focus