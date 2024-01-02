Look with Luke – A New Beginning

This week I am doing a change on how we produce media….I am trying to declutter everything I will continue to do the 5 minute bible studies five days – but I will only put it up here once a week. If you wish to get it every day then just subscribe on the YouTube channel or the ASK podcast for audio only.

I will put up the weekly sermon and question of the week.

And I hope to start writing a weekly substack – of which more later…

I hope and pray that you will have a great New Year and that what I am trying to do will be of some use to you.

Yours in Christ,

David

This weeks sermon –

Also on the ASK podcast here

And on the ASK Podcast here

LWL Sermon 8 – A Joyous Birth

Look with Luke 50 – The Circumcision and the Name