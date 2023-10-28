Quantum 274 – Transhumanism and the Brave New World

Australia Books Christianity Ethics Films Media Music Politics Sport Technology

This week we look at the issue of creating a brave new world – through transhumanism.  Belgium’s deputy PM argues for Brave New World;  Argentina – country of the week; Pierre Polievre schools a journalist; Bill Maher on elitist US universities; Pauline Hanson goes progressive on SSM; Bobby Charlton; the one day cricket world cup; Ronnie Barker; Ben Shapiro and the ‘A-woman’ congressman;  SEEK 13 – The Good Lie – and the Hiding Place; Here we Stand…With music from Lindisfarne; David Essex and Jeff Wayne;  Iron Maiden; Dave Whitcroft…..

