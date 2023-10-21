Australia Equality Israel Middle East Music Politics Sport the Church

Quantum 273 – A Nurse in Israel, the Voice in Australia and a New Start for New Zealand

theweefleaby
5 Comments on Quantum 273 – A Nurse in Israel, the Voice in Australia and a New Start for New Zealand

On this weeks Quantum we hear an extraordinary testimony of a nurse in Israel;  who bombed the hospital in Gaza?  Is Australia racist?  Misinformation about misinformation; Looking at New Zealand; Five Times August – There ain’t no Rock and Roll; Tusk returns in Poland; Jailing for misgendering; Pastor Greg Locke’s heresy; Andy Bathgate….with our featured album – The Greatest Hits of Simon and Garfunkel….

  1. David, as on Twitter you have again presented the argument that the Yes vote on the referendum relied on middle class people from the rich suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne while you downplayed the data of votes cast (presented by Anthony Green, by the way) in remote polling booths in Northern Territory (which again, by the way, is also not a state). How does your argument on statistics actually work here?

    1. Yes – its quite amusing how quickly this meme has spread and shows the desperation of the Yes virtue signallers to get some kind of crumb of comfort. The remote polling booths (and lets leave aside the question of illiteracy and legitimacy as raised by Jacinata Price) cover a tiny proportion of indigenous people – less than 5%. They give no indication whatsoever of how the majority of indigenous people voted. What is much more revealing is that the rich suburbs with no indigenous community voted overwhelmingly Yes – and the constituencies with the largest number of indigenous voted overwhelminly No…I wonder who would know better?

  2. Also, David, you said that Isabella Higgins was indigenous. Are you sure of this? And are you sure that when she talked about the Australia ‘regime’ she wasn’t quoting someone?

    1. She is a Torres Strait Islander whose great grandmother was indigenous- in todays world that counts! There is surely no way that the oh so PC ABC would appoint a non indigenous person as their indigenous reporter. She didn’t say she was quoting someone…she called it ‘the Australian regime’.

  3. Dear David,

    Thanks for featuring “There Ain’t No Rock ‘n Roll” in this week’s Quantum. What a great song! Such a shame we couldn’t have seen the video to explain it. I heard it on X (Twitter) and ran it several times with a smile on my face. E

