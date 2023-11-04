Quantum 275 – Friends, Family and the Future – featuring Egypt

This week we reflect on the death of Matthew Perry; Kamala Harris and AI; the rise of anti-semitism; featured country – Egypt; banning picnics; Scottish judges and women; South Africa win the rugby world cup; Seek 14 – Why is my family not Christian?; Josh Luke Smith at the ARC conference; with music from Pink Floyd, the Cave Church, Bing Crosby and the Gettys.

“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge.” Stephen Hawking, quoted in Forbes

@7newsadelaide Matthew Perry’s heartbroken family is leading worldwide tributes as new details emerge on the Friends star’s shock death. Investigators are now examining prescription drugs found at Perry’s home. #MatthewPerry Friends 7NEWS ♬ original sound – 7NEWSAdelaide – 7NEWSAdelaide

@people #Friends star #MatthewPerry has died at 54 — just under a year after he wrote candidly about his challenging journey with #addiction in his memoir. At the time of its release, Perry spoke with PEOPLE about his years in the public eye — and the demons he fought in private. Tap the link in bio for that 2022 interview. #RIP ♬ Night Themes – Emerson Augustine

Egyptian religious leader on TV explains that the conflict in the Middle East has nothing to do with territory, and everything to do with the existence of Jews. He says the Palestinians are simply Muslims who are fulfilling their religious obligation to… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) November 2, 2023

"Right now, I am prepared to be a suicide bomber." "With Allah's help, I will fight for ISIS, the Islamic State." "I am ready to stab a Jew and drive a car over them." "We have to constantly stab them, drive over them, and shoot them." "Stabbing and running over Jews brings… pic.twitter.com/TSqNMK2L31 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 12, 2023

Useful idiot discovers he’s an idiot. https://t.co/NoXMy2Cy0V — Gill, womb haulier and gorgon 🇮🇱🐍 (@Gillian_Philip) October 28, 2023