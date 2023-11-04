Africa Ethics Films Israel Middle East Music Politics Sport Technology the Church Worship

Quantum 275 – Friends, Family and the Future – featuring Egypt

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 275 – Friends, Family and the Future – featuring Egypt

This week we reflect on the death of Matthew Perry; Kamala Harris and AI; the rise of anti-semitism; featured country – Egypt; banning picnics; Scottish judges and women; South Africa win the rugby world cup; Seek 14 – Why is my family not Christian?;  Josh Luke Smith at the ARC conference; with music from Pink Floyd, the Cave Church, Bing Crosby and the Gettys.

 

Catch up on last week –  Quantum 274 – Transhumanism and the Brave New World

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music used is on the Spotify November playlist

“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge.” Stephen Hawking, quoted in Forbes

 

@7newsadelaide

Matthew Perry’s heartbroken family is leading worldwide tributes as new details emerge on the Friends star’s shock death. Investigators are now examining prescription drugs found at Perry’s home. #MatthewPerry Friends 7NEWS

♬ original sound – 7NEWSAdelaide – 7NEWSAdelaide

@people

#Friends star #MatthewPerry has died at 54 — just under a year after he wrote candidly about his challenging journey with #addiction in his memoir. At the time of its release, Perry spoke with PEOPLE about his years in the public eye — and the demons he fought in private. Tap the link in bio for that 2022 interview. #RIP

♬ Night Themes – Emerson Augustine

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *