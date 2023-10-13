Quantum 272 – Weep, O Israel…

This weeks Quantum we look at the dreadful events in Israel and Gaza....how should we respond? Psalm 23; Including news from France, Afghanistan, Myanmar; Album of the Week; Rivkah Brown; Ross Greer; Banning Smoking in the UK; Net Zero being abandoned; Keir Starmer’s speech; Australian Jews under attack; The Voice; Harvard’s anti-Semitism; BLM supports terror; Hilary and deprogramming; Candace Owens; Lawrence Fox; The Exorcist; Neighbours; The Roman Empire; Michael Palin; The Rugby World Cup – Scotland and Ireland; SEEK 12; and Psalm 122 with music from the Cranberries, Yadayah 7; Beethoven, Led Zeppelin; and Free Church singers.

