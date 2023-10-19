Look with Luke – Interlude and Some Personal News

Look with Luke will be taking a break until next Tuesday….this short video explains why….
Look with Luke 7 – Angelphobia. Joy and Gladness
David,
Having moved many times I know how stressful it is . Praying for you as you move and for the ministry which will follow. Much enjoying Look with Luke,
Yigdal Yahweh.
Thank you! Prayers for the move and new beginning…
Will miss the background view from your balcony (and the trains :-)) but will look forward to the next chapter. God bless you.
Morning David
See you have my cycling jersey. Mine gets plenty of wear on the Clyde Coast and Argyll.
I very much enjoy your talks, and as you settle into the new ministery, I would wish Gods blessing on you and your wife.
Every blessing
Your brother
John C Little
The Lord bless you and Annabelle as you move north. Praying for the Visa to come through and for the blessing of God upon your ministry. May the Holy Spirit move graciously and mightily to gather in many souls and build Christ’s church.
Effie Alexander
Dear David, I do hope you and your wife will be truly happy in your new home and church. I wish I could be a member of your congregation – they are very lucky and blessed to have you! God be with you always, Christine.