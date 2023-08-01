Coffee and Colossians 85 – Throw out the Rubbish!

Colossians 3:7-8 – What is it like to live as a Christian? How do we deal with anger, rage, malice, slander and filthy language? Filmed from our home in Portmahomack..
Also on the ASK podcast here –
Coffee and Colossians 84 – The Wrath of God
