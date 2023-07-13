Quantum 259 – The Sound of Freedom

In this weeks Quantum we look at the reactions to The Sound of Freedom; North Korea; Misinformation; the Moral Maze and what news is important; Biden visiting the UK; the US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine; Jill Biden wants a woman to be head of NATO; Dutch Government falls; Iceland; Spains Socialist Environment minister rides her bicycle; JP Morgans wants land nationalised; France and censorship; Threads; Miss Netherlands won by a man; Trans violence in London; the ABC makes trans cartoon for children; Melbourne schools compelled propaganda; Rainbow cricket stumps; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe; The ‘problematic’ Lord’s Prayer; the Gospel in Wales; with music from Phil the Voice, the Who, Soul Limbo; Queen; and U2….

Catch up on last week here – Quantum 258 – France, Fireworks and Freedom

Support Quantum here –

Listen to this weeks music on the Spotify July Quantum Playlist

The socialist Spanish minister goes in a private plane to a climate event. 100 mts before the venue she gets off the car and takes a bicicle. The security cars follow her. pic.twitter.com/0RLfGSy5mQ — Jose Muñiz (@joseletemuniz) July 10, 2023

Biological male wins Miss Universe Netherlands, women’s beauty pageant. pic.twitter.com/kFlKqykdPT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 9, 2023

Australia’s state broadcaster @ABCaustralia has made a cartoon promoting paediatric sex change.

It’s pure pseudoscience and goes against the growing consensus that the risks outweigh the benefits and that if left alone, 80-90% of such children grow up to be same sex attracted. pic.twitter.com/Vaw2fugRSE — Sonia Gallego🪬 (@SoniaRGallego) July 10, 2023