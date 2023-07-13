Australia Education Ethics Europe Media Music Politics Sex and sexuality Technology the Church USA

Quantum 259 – The Sound of Freedom

In this weeks Quantum we look at the reactions to The Sound of Freedom; North Korea; Misinformation; the Moral Maze and what news is important; Biden visiting the UK; the US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine; Jill Biden wants a woman to be head of NATO; Dutch Government falls; Iceland; Spains Socialist Environment minister rides her bicycle; JP Morgans wants land nationalised; France and censorship; Threads; Miss Netherlands won by a man; Trans violence in London; the ABC makes trans cartoon for children; Melbourne schools compelled propaganda; Rainbow cricket stumps; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe; The ‘problematic’ Lord’s Prayer; the Gospel in Wales; with music from Phil the Voice, the Who, Soul Limbo; Queen;  and U2….

