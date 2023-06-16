Books Equality Ethics Music Politics Sex and sexuality Sport

Quantum 255 – 12 Big Questions

theweefleaby
In Quantum this week we look at 12 big questions from this weeks news  – 1) Is football good for us? 2) Is Pride the new state religion? 3) Does disagreeing with Trans ideology mean you are killing people? 4) Should abortion be decriminalised? 5) Are all politicians corrupt? 6) Are women under attack? 7) Are Canadian fires a sign the world is burning? 8) Where did covid come from? 9) Are refugees bad for us?  10) Are we returning to Satanism? 11) Will the Church survive? 12) Is there any hope?   With music from Liverpool, U2, Don McLean, Coldplay, Danny Kaye and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

