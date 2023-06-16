Quantum 255 – 12 Big Questions

In Quantum this week we look at 12 big questions from this weeks news – 1) Is football good for us? 2) Is Pride the new state religion? 3) Does disagreeing with Trans ideology mean you are killing people? 4) Should abortion be decriminalised? 5) Are all politicians corrupt? 6) Are women under attack? 7) Are Canadian fires a sign the world is burning? 8) Where did covid come from? 9) Are refugees bad for us? 10) Are we returning to Satanism? 11) Will the Church survive? 12) Is there any hope? With music from Liverpool, U2, Don McLean, Coldplay, Danny Kaye and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Why is only “woman” being redefined @ShannonFentiman ? Why not men? Why only women coerced & manipulated & gaslit to accommodate men in their sex category? Why aren’t men an “identity” or a feeling in a woman’s head? “Transrights” is misogyny rebranded#AdultHumanFemale https://t.co/nVkarFqoSk — Katherine Deves 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) June 15, 2023

'God is Queer', declares pastor Quinton Caesar, who goes by she/her pronouns, at closing ceremony of the German Protestant Church Congress in Nuremberg. pic.twitter.com/wMIlxj0MDe — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 12, 2023