Quantum 254 – Are You Ok?

theweefleaby
In this weeks Quantum  we ask Holly’s question – Are You Ok?   With Holly Willoughby; the Dam Busters; Ukraine – who blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam? ; Is Roger Waters a Nazi?;  Utah Schools Ban Bible; Moray Drag Queen; BBC Casualty; Norway stops Trans surgery for children; Oxfam; Kathleen Stock; Scottish Universities declare that defending academic freedom is suspect; Stuart Waiton; Richard Dawkins; Frank Furedi; Cancelling Chaucer; Pre-Historic Non-Binary; The Tories and the New Test Act; Abortion falls in the US; Blondie;  Indian Offical Drains Dam for Phone; 20 Greatest Childrens Books; Neal Morse;

