Quantum 253 – The Great Pretenders

In this weeks Quantum we look at the great pretenders – Our world is filled with people who pretend to be something they are not – this week we look at a few examples as well as world news. With Tina Turner; Philip Scofield; Freddy Mercury; Erodgan reelected in Turkey; Conservatives win elections in Spain; Tunisia turns away from democracy; Germany’s recession; the Pretenders; BLM’s financial collapse; Target misses the mark; Kathleen Stock; Kylie Minogue; Jane Fonda and Climate Change; end of cheap flights; Verifying the BBC; The Rolling Stones; Satanism; Andy Stanly; Matt Papa and the Getty’s.
Really getting sick of stuff like this.
If mocking your Church family in order to impress the world now counts as effective evangelism, you've already been effectively evangelised by the world. https://t.co/1dQz6RAUSy
— Aaron Edwards (@aaron_p_edwards) April 6, 2023
Heidelberg Catcehism 1
|1.
|Q.
|What is your only comfort
in life and death?
|A.
|That I am not my own, 1
but belong with body and soul,
both in life and in death, 2
to my faithful Saviour Jesus Christ. 3
He has fully paid for all my sins
with his precious blood, 4
and has set me free
from all the power of the devil. 5
He also preserves me in such a way 6
that without the will of my heavenly Father
not a hair can fall from my head; 7
indeed, all things must work together
for my salvation. 8
Therefore, by his Holy Spirit
he also assures me
of eternal life 9
and makes me heartily willing and ready
from now on to live for him. 10