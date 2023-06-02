Africa Ethics Jesus Christ Music Politics Sex and sexuality the Church TV

Quantum 253 – The Great Pretenders

In this weeks Quantum we look at the great pretenders – Our world is filled with people who pretend to be something they are not – this week we look at a few examples as well as world news.   With Tina Turner;  Philip Scofield; Freddy Mercury;  Erodgan reelected in TurkeyConservatives win elections in Spain;  Tunisia turns away from democracy;  Germany’s recession; the Pretenders; BLM’s financial collapse;  Target misses the mark; Kathleen Stock; Kylie Minogue; Jane Fonda and Climate Change;  end of cheap flights;  Verifying the BBC;  The Rolling Stones;  Satanism;  Andy Stanly; Matt Papa and the Getty’s.

Heidelberg Catcehism 1

 

1. Q. What is your only comfort

in life and death?
A. That I am not my own, 1

but belong with body and soul,

both in life and in death, 2

to my faithful Saviour Jesus Christ. 3

He has fully paid for all my sins

with his precious blood, 4

and has set me free

from all the power of the devil. 5

He also preserves me in such a way 6

that without the will of my heavenly Father

not a hair can fall from my head; 7

indeed, all things must work together

for my salvation. 8

Therefore, by his Holy Spirit

he also assures me

of eternal life 9

and makes me heartily willing and ready

from now on to live for him. 10

