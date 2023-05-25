Quantum 252 – Blessed are the Dead

In this weeks Quantum we reflect on the deaths of Tim Keller, Donald Macleod, Harry Reeder, Rolf Harris, Martyn Amis and Jeremy Clarke. We also look at Taiwan and the WHO; Elections in Greece; Running out of Sand; Ed Davey; Trans indoctrination in schools; Senator Machaela Cavanaugh; The Decline of Radio 4; Hatun Tash; Dave Mustaine’s testimony; Review of Paul Simon’s ‘Seven Psalms’; With music from Leonard Cohen, Zorba the Greek, the Beach Boys; Megadeath, Paul Simon and Clive Parnell.

@commonlycensored Transgender activist, Senator Machaela Cavanaugh who has previously called and threatened for vlolnce against anyone that protected children from being indoctrinated by Transgender ideology, went on an embarrassing rant repeating “trans people belong here, we need trans people, we love trans people” over and over again for 3 minutes. This is who people have voted in to look after our health, safety and childrens eductaion. Should people that engage in this sort of ridiculous activism be removed from office? #fyp #foryou #machaelacavanaugh #trans #protest #nebraska #lgbtq #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Commonly Censored