Africa Asia Australia Equality Music Politics Religion TV

Quantum 251 – Bias – the Boys from Brisbane and the Girls from Indonesia

theweefleaby
1 Comment on Quantum 251 – Bias – the Boys from Brisbane and the Girls from Indonesia

In this weeks Quantum we look at what part bias plays in our culture – with the boys from Brisbane.  Pride and Prejudice; Chat GPT;  Indonesia and the Voice of Baceprot; Turkey election;  Thai election; anti-Christian violence in India; Sudan civil war; Glen Miller; the ABC;  Bluey; Napoli Champions; Dundee Champions; Austin Killips and trans athletes; Bryan Ferry; the Australian Greens; Moira Deeming;  Shutting down Catholic hospitals; Fred Nile; Is religion the answer? Living and Bill Nighy; the Christ Hymn,.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 250 – The Coronation – Beginning/End of an Era?

Support Quantum here – 

And get all the music used on the Quantum Spotify May list here 

1 comment

  1. Well , re Indonesia , the Bali Government is totally fed up with Aussie peasant “Ockers” and East Europeans who disrespect the Balinese and their beliefs.

    New immigration rules with financial impositions and visa requirements are imminent and that’s a good thing .

    No sensible person would wish modern Western pleb culture visited upon ancient Eastern hierarchical culture.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: