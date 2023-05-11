Bible Christianity Equality Jesus Christ Music Politics the Church

Quantum 250 – The Coronation – Beginning/End of an Era?

This weeks Quantum  spends the whole episode looking at the issues arising out of the Coronation.   The Bible as the Word of God.  Maintaining the Protestant Reformed Religion.  A Hindu reading that Jesus is the only Creator.  A disappointing sermon.  Great music.  The anointing of the Holy Spirit.  Marriage and hypocrisy.  The rehabilitation of Queen Camilla.   Prince William and the new Civic Religion. Humanists UK.  The Right to Protest.  Nick Cave.  The True Cross.  Psalm 24.

