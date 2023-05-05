Quantum 249 – AI, Humanity and Slavery

In this week’s Quantum we look at the world of AI and what it has to say about being human. Are we moving towards being slaves of the machine? With Kraftwerk; Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk and Geoffrey Hinton; The Terminator; Rage Against the Machine; Hate Speech Law in Ireland; Twitter changes Rules; Education; Does the Bible Advocate Slavery? Tucker Carlson; Dr Aseem Malhotra and Joe Rogan on the Vaccines; Ed Sheeran v. Marvin Gaye; Dutch Farmers v. the Greens; Brecon Beacons no more; Gordon Lightfoot; Jerry Springer; King Charles; Alice Cooper; The Matrix; Wilberforce; Amazing Grace with Chris Tomlin.

Catch up on last week here – Quantum 248 – Hate Speech and Misinformation

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the music on the new Quantum May Spotify Playlist