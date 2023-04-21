Education Ethics Family Music Sex and sexuality the Church

Quantum 247 – Suffer the Children….

theweefleaby
1 Comment on Quantum 247 – Suffer the Children….

In this weeks Quantum our focus is on children featuring – John Lydon, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; Rod Liddle on what is the best childcare? Dr John Campbell on sanctity of life; Euthanising children in the Netherlands; Jethro Tull; War children in Sudan and Ukraine; Indoctrination in schools; Hormone blockers in NZ schools; Non-binary children in Scotland; The Singing Kettle; Teacher apologises for calling girls girls in a girls school; why do drag queens want to be with children?  Teenage abuse; Peter and the Wolf; Paedophilia – Peter Tatchell, the UN and the Kentler Project; Iron Maiden; Surrogacy; the Kinks; Super Mario Brothers; George Verwer; City Alight and Colin Buchanan.

Catch up with Quantum here – Quantum 246 – The Real Nazis – the Real Antidote

Support Quantum – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the music used on the Spotify Quantum Playlist for April  – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0GmAEyEeaAnR81qAwYLyxm?si=bc454293fa874f16

1 comment

  1. Thanks David. This was a disturbing but highly necessary episode.

    It seems to me that the post-Christian West has bought 100% into the myth that human progress and betterment onward and upward is inevitable, that change from the current norm will always lead in a positive direction, and that our current level of comfort and prosperity will be maintained or even bettered no matter what we do.

    I can only see this myth continuing to spread as there is possibly nobody left alive who remembers the horrors of WW1 and those who remember WW2 will not be around for too much longer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: