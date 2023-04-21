Quantum 247 – Suffer the Children….

In this weeks Quantum our focus is on children featuring – John Lydon, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; Rod Liddle on what is the best childcare? Dr John Campbell on sanctity of life; Euthanising children in the Netherlands; Jethro Tull; War children in Sudan and Ukraine; Indoctrination in schools; Hormone blockers in NZ schools; Non-binary children in Scotland; The Singing Kettle; Teacher apologises for calling girls girls in a girls school; why do drag queens want to be with children? Teenage abuse; Peter and the Wolf; Paedophilia – Peter Tatchell, the UN and the Kentler Project; Iron Maiden; Surrogacy; the Kinks; Super Mario Brothers; George Verwer; City Alight and Colin Buchanan.

Catch up with Quantum here – Quantum 246 – The Real Nazis – the Real Antidote

Support Quantum – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to the music used on the Spotify Quantum Playlist for April – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0GmAEyEeaAnR81qAwYLyxm?si=bc454293fa874f16

It is the aggressive, threatening tone of this teacher towards children that really jars. This is fundamentalism. It also doesn’t seem to be a school value and isn’t a British value. Equality is – not this. At least be accurate when you’re bullying! https://t.co/HYDCWRgTgR — Ｐｅｔｅｒ Ｌｙｎａｓ (@peterlynas) April 14, 2023

“What are we trying to do to our children?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Is this acceptable to be included in the primary school curriculum? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/HpNpd7VVYv — REALITY CHECK RADIO (@RCR_NZ) April 15, 2023

A timely video, lest we forget The #Sturgeon Gang/#Greens were right into sexualising childhood – don't forget the sexual activity surveys too This curious obsession remains inadequately examined. Who was behind it, and why? #corruption #SNP #declineandfall https://t.co/mX4oAaZjXy — le Couteau (@alkanomega) April 12, 2023

Peter Thatchell a trans rights activist, admitted on camera that his friends "had sex with kids of ages 9-13." He claims that it was not child abuse because children "consented" to it. This man vouches for kids being "trans" and child assault. @PeterTatchell pic.twitter.com/jfzvT1OvzT — LGB 🏳️‍🌈 (@theLGBgroup) February 23, 2023

There's a casual and unashamed consumerism that flows through this entire piece, and it's deeply discomfiting.

Also this decision to promo commercial surrogacy by BBC looks like a bit of edgy boundary pushing, similar to C4 Naked Education. https://t.co/12hR14MHb3 — Peter MacDonald (@BlackIslePMD) April 13, 2023