Africa Australia Ethics Music Politics Sex and sexuality Sport USA

Quantum 248 – Hate Speech and Misinformation

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 248 – Hate Speech and Misinformation

This weeks Quantumlooks at hate speech and misinformation – including Elon Musk and the BBC; The Australian Electoral Commission;  Harry Belafonte; Barry Humphries; U2; Dr Laura Favaro; Brendan O’Neill; India Willoughby; Dianne Abbott; Queensland prostitution; President Biden; Alice Cooper; Ukrainian Grain; Eco Toffs and Snooker; Kenyan Chess Cheater;  Murray Head; UK Emergency Signal; Larry Norman.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 247 – Suffer the Children….

Support us here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Listen to all the music featured in the April Spotify Playlist –  

As well as the links above see also these below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *