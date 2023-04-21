Jesus Washing Peter's Feet 1852-6 Ford Madox Brown 1821-1893 Presented by subscribers 1893 http://www.tate.org.uk/art/work/N01394
Bible Christian Living

Coffee and Colossians 15 – A Worthy Life

theweefleaby
1 Comment on Coffee and Colossians 15 – A Worthy Life

Colossians 1:10 – What does it mean to live a life worthy of the Lord? How could that be possible? How can we please God in every way?

Coffee and Colossians 14 – Strategies or the Spirit?

1 comment

  1. Thanks again, always a work in progress for me. Putting on the full armour of God every day. Yet still needing to seek the Lords grace for mercy at the end of my day. I’m only a sinner saved by grace. ButJesus is my perfect righteousness and he alone is worthy. Oh what a Saviour that he died for me. Hallelujah what a Saviour.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: