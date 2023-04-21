Coffee and Colossians 15 – A Worthy Life

Colossians 1:10 – What does it mean to live a life worthy of the Lord? How could that be possible? How can we please God in every way?
The Blog of David Robertson
Colossians 1:10 – What does it mean to live a life worthy of the Lord? How could that be possible? How can we please God in every way?
Thanks again, always a work in progress for me. Putting on the full armour of God every day. Yet still needing to seek the Lords grace for mercy at the end of my day. I’m only a sinner saved by grace. ButJesus is my perfect righteousness and he alone is worthy. Oh what a Saviour that he died for me. Hallelujah what a Saviour.