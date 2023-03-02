Pray for Scotland 2 – Same Sex Marriage

This is the second of our pray for Scotland videos – feel free to share and use them as you wish.

Who could have foreseen that SSM would be a key factor in the election for First Minister? After all it is not a policy that the Scottish Parliament is going to change. We look at what it is important and how Christians who are not running for First Minister of Scotland can answer the ‘Gotcha’ question of ‘why are you opposed to SSM? Isn’t that against equal rights’….and we continue to pray….(recorded in St Peters Presbyterian Church, North Sydney)….

