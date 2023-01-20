Quantum 234 – What’s Going Down?

This weeks Quantum – We look at the population fall in China; the last King of Greece; a bombed Church in the Congo; the last Mafia boss arrested in Italy; Davos, the WEF and conspiracy theorists; Nick Cave on Robotic Music; Canadian’s who killed a non mask wearer go free; Keir Starmer’s values; Penny Mordaunt tells Church to change its doctrines; Steve Baker comes out as a LGBT ally; Caroline Noakes on being born in the wrong body; Trans murderer stands for parliament; Konstantin Kisin at the Oxford Union; the Banishees of Insherin; the Melbourne Open; and the 25oth anniversary of Amazing Grace. With music from Buffalo Springfield, Greece, the Godfather, Nick Cave, Prelude and Jelle Boesveld.

Plus this – https://public.substack.com/p/why-a-shocking-number-of-crazy-sounding?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Catch up on last week here – Quantum 233 – The Silver Lining

Listen to the Quantum January Spotify play list here –

Keir Starmer lied to become Labour leader: it’s really that simple. It’s not about changing circumstances. He just knew Labour members were left-wing so he had to say things he didn’t really believe to become Labour leader. https://t.co/SdK6W8jaht — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 15, 2023

Steve Baker MP FRSA

Jan 11

As part of my #NewYearResolutions, I pledge to be an ally to the LGBT+ community. We must continue to support the LGBT+ community and continue to work to ensure that our society is one where LGBT+ people can live their lives free from hate.

It should concern everyone that an MP and the chair of the Women and Equalities Committee says live on TV:

"There are people who are born in the wrong body" This is biologically impossible and logically absurd. https://t.co/PSX25r8JMQ — TransgenderTrend (@Transgendertrd) January 15, 2023