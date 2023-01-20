Africa Ethics Europe Films Music Poetry Politics Sex and sexuality Sport Technology

Quantum 234 – What’s Going Down?

This weeks Quantum – We look at the population fall in China;  the last King of Greece; a bombed Church in the Congo; the last Mafia boss arrested in Italy;  Davos, the WEF and conspiracy theorists; Nick Cave on Robotic Music; Canadian’s who killed a non mask wearer go free; Keir Starmer’s values; Penny Mordaunt tells Church to change its doctrines; Steve Baker comes out as a LGBT ally; Caroline Noakes on being born in the wrong body; Trans murderer stands for parliament; Konstantin Kisin at the Oxford Union; the Banishees of Insherin;  the Melbourne Open; and the 25oth anniversary of Amazing Grace.     With music from Buffalo Springfield, Greece, the Godfather, Nick Cave, Prelude and Jelle Boesveld.

Plus this – https://public.substack.com/p/why-a-shocking-number-of-crazy-sounding?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

