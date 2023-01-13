Australia Bible Christianity Creation Ethics Music Politics Sex and sexuality the Church USA

Quantum 233 – The Silver Lining

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 233 – The Silver Lining

This weeks Quantum 

We remember Jeff Beck, look at the LGBT census figures for the UK; The Met police enforcing ideology; the Transage community;  Fun Boy Three;  Mohammed the most popular UK name;  Cardinal George Pell; Tim Minchin;  Child Abuse in the US;  Dutch Transgender Study;  Biden’s Classified Documents; Leonard Cohen; Congressman swears on Superman comic; India and Coal; the World and Oil; Wind Shortage in the UK; Sinne Eeg; Hezekiah’s Royal Inscriptions; The Experience in Nigeria;  and some Christian Metal from Norway with Heidre….

Catch up on last weeks here –

Support Quantum here – 

Enjoy the Spotify Quantum Playlist here – 

The final track was not on Spotify – so enjoy this from Heidre –

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *